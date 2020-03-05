LONG ISLAND, N.Y., March 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In support of his latest album, “COMMON MAN,” Long Island-based singer/songwriter Joe Iadanza will embark on his first tour of the southeastern United States in over ten years.



Beginning on March 19, 2020, in Baltimore, Maryland, stops on this tour also include: Richmond, Virginia; Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C.; Greensboro, N.C., and Marshall, N.C.

With words and music by Iadanza, “Common Man” is Joe’s third studio album following his critically-acclaimed debut, “Traveling Salesman” (2008), and sophomore follow up, “All in Good Time” (2010), both of which resulted in extensive touring in the U.S. and Europe.

“Music is the way I process the world. It’s how I process the emotions that I feel – the happenings, the ups and downs, the good and the bad, and the love and the sorrows and the pain. I take that and I channel all of that emotion into music and song. Hopefully, I share that with you in a way so that it touches you, and so that you can feel it and how it relates to your own life,” said Iadanza.

Born of Italian immigrants and union activists, Joe Iadanza understands the passionate struggle of the American dream. With a voice that recalls Cat Stevens and Harry Chapin, and songs that hearken to the impassioned storytelling of Springsteen and Leonard Cohen, this Long Island native’s music is rooted in classic folk: honest and raw.

Details and tickets (when available) for all of these shows can be found by visiting Iadanza’s website at: https://www.joeiadanza.com/.

Tour Dates:

March 19, 2020 Baltimore, MD,

at The Living Stage at Hotel RL – Baltimore Inner Harbor

March 20, 2020 Richmond, VA,

at Downward Dog Dance, Yoga and Wellness

An Evening of Songs, Spirit, and Conversation with Joe Iadanza

March 21, 2020 Kill Devil Hills, OBX, North Carolina,

at Ascension Studios – Solo Acoustic Concert

March 24, 2020 Chapel Hill, NC,

at Imbibe – Tuesday Songwriter’s Night

March 25, 2020 Greensboro, NC,

at Common Grounds – Joe Iadanza Solo

March 26, 2020 Marshall, NC,

at MIX Listening Room – Joe Iadanza and Hannah Kaminer (Asheville, NC) – split bill show

“Common Man” is available to purchase now on CD, Vinyl, and can be heard streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0305s22p-joe-iadanza-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Singer/Songwriter Joe Iadanza.

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/joeiadanza/sets/common-man

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/06S6xBsnFvA

News Source: Joe Iadanza

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/singer-songwriter-joe-iadanza-brings-1970s-inspired-aesthetic-to-the-southeast-on-tour-march-19-26-2020/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.