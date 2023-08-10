Experience the joy of summer and celebrate the greatness of hometown pride at the Miami County Fair. This cherished event, honoring the rich agricultural heritage of Miami County, will take place from Friday, Aug. 11, through Thursday, Aug. 17, and promises an array of attractions for people of all ages, whether from rural or urban backgrounds. Prepare to be captivated as we present six compelling reasons why you should make it a point to visit this year’s Miami County Fair.

Fair Food





The county fair is a tantalizing occasion for many, where they can indulge in classic fair treats like cotton candy, corn dogs, and French fries or sample some of the newer offerings. As you leisurely stroll through the fairgrounds, the enticing aroma of grilled corn, sizzling pork chops, funnel cakes, and hot pretzels captivate your senses. And don’t forget to quench your thirst with timeless favorites like lemonade and milkshakes. The sheer variety of fair food choices is seemingly limitless and never fails to be a highlight for fairgoers.

Rides and Performances

Amusement rides are a top draw for many children visiting the fair, bringing joy to their faces as they experience the Ferris wheel, roller coaster, and carousel. Others find delight in playing games and vying for stuffed animals and prizes. Beyond these thrills, fair visitors can relish a variety of other entertainment and performances taking place at different locations throughout the fairgrounds. Make sure to explore the fair schedule to find specific activities happening during your visit.

Nightly Events

Experience the cherished tradition of sitting on the grandstand on a delightful summer evening, where you can cheer on majestic racehorses and witness thrilling tractor pulls. This year’s evening grandstand events boast an exciting lineup, including a rodeo, captivating tractor pulls, an exhilarating livestock scramble, a delightful kiddie tractor pull, electrifying harness racing, an adrenaline-fueled demolition derby, and the awe-inspiring presence of monster trucks. Join in on the excitement and create unforgettable memories!

Agricultural Exhibits

The county fair is a place where children and adults can see horses, cows, pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, and rabbits. Livestock shows and competitions take place daily during the fair. It’s also a great place to learn more about these animals, as many livestock owners are there and can answer questions you might have about them.

Arts and Crafts Displays

Discover a vibrant showcase of creativity at the exhibits featuring arts and crafts, photography, delicious baked goods, fresh produce, blooming flowers, and more. Unleash your inspiration and immerse yourself in the talents of Miami County residents.

Friendly, Laid-Back Atmosphere

Experience the Miami County Fair, where a delightful and welcoming ambiance awaits. This family-friendly gathering lets you soak in exhibits and activities at your leisure, with exhibitors readily available to answer questions. And as you stroll through the fairgrounds, be pleasantly surprised by encounters with friends and neighbors along the way.

Planning Your Visit

Ready to go to the Miami County Fair? Here’s what you need to know.

The Miami County Fair takes place at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, Ohio, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 11-17. Daily admission is $6 for those 9 years old and older and free for children 8 years and younger. A season ticket is $30. An additional admission fee is required for many grandstand events.

Interested in receiving one of our 2023-2024 Visitor Guides?

Request one here: Get your Guide!

Want a digital copy?

Take a look here: 2023-2024 Miami County Visitor Guide

The post Six Reasons to Attend the Miami County Fair appeared first on Home Grown Great.