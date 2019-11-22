Everyone loves the idea of having smooth, glowing skin throughout their lives. But many of us find that our skin is aging along with us. In fact, skin may age even more quickly than one might expect. The good news is, however, that that is not the end of the story. Take a moment to look over these six steps to a younger face to discover which ones you already practice and which you need to incorporate into your life.

Step #1: Make healthy lifestyle choices for a younger face.

You know, this is the thing that all doctors will tell you. And Dr. Apesos is no different. One of the best ways to keep your skin looking youthful is to stay healthy in general. Drink water. Eat your greens (and skip the ice cream now and then). Go outside. Put on sunscreen. You’ve heard this before. But health professionals say these things for a reason. When you make a habit of healthy living, your skin will show it.

Step #2: Cultivate stress-relieving habits.

Many wrinkles, dark spots, and other signs of aging can show up on your skin due to stress. Thus, a battle against stress is a battle for your skin health. Whenever you can, remove stressful situations from your life. Otherwise, try to incorporate activities that will counteract the stress. Practice yoga and/or meditation. Take quiet time in the morning to read a book. Turn off all screens and take a few minutes to journal before you sleep. Let yourself relax whenever you can.

Step #3: Do yoga with your face.

Did you know that there are yoga routines for your face muscles? Believe it or not, there are! Doing facial exercises can tighten your skin, strengthen your face muscles, and prevent wrinkles. You can consult your skin professional about which exercises will be good for you. You can also give yourself face massages to keep that youthful glow.

Step #4: Go for quality over quantity when it comes to skin products.

This is utterly crucial for healthy, wrinkle-free skin. There are dozens of skin products out there, all advertising immediate results. But some actually end up damaging your skin more than they help (especially if you use products that were not meant for your skin type). So make sure you know what your skin needs and then choose a few high-quality products. Once again, you’ll need help to know what to choose. So don’t be afraid to ask.

Step #5: Follow a daily skincare routine.

Following a daily skincare routine is a MUST for smooth, young skin. Your skin needs to know what to expect from you. So make a habit of cleansing, moisturizing, and applying other products on a regular basis. You do not have to be a super organized person to create a routine like this. Just take care of your skin every time you wake up in the morning and go to bed at night. Easy!

Step #6: Get professional adjustments for a younger face.

In the end, one of the most effective routes for maintaining healthy, youthful skin is going to a professional skincare doctor. Your personal skin physician can easily carry out simple procedures to remove facial wrinkles. This is a sure way to keep your skin smooth and beautiful. There are a number of approaches to removing wrinkles in your face. Dr. Apesos can help you decide which one is best for you and your own skin type.

If you are anxious about your skin, you can know that there is no need to worry about it. Plastic surgeon and skin consultant Dr. Apesos has you covered! You can feel confident and joyful about your skin every day of your life! If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us! Or schedule an appointment today, and you’ll never look back!

