Skin Care Center of Bonita Springs Joins Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Aug. 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Skin Cancer Center of Bonita Springs is now part of Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers, a family-focused practice with offices throughout Florida. Our team of providers treat all types of skin and scalp conditions. We are committed to providing excellence in patient care and will be offering more services to better serve the community in the future. Many of the current staff members will remain with our practice.



Dr. K. Wade Foster, Medical Director of Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers, said “What sets us apart is our ability to diagnose and treat skin cancer, with highly-specialized physicians and the latest techniques.” K. Wade Foster received his M.D. and Ph.D. (Biochemistry) from the University of Alabama Birmingham. He completed both his internship and residency at UAB and his Procedural Dermatology Fellowship at UCLA David Geffen school of Medicine and the West Los Angeles V.A. Medical Center under Dr. Ron Moy. He has been medical director of Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers since July 2008.

Dr. David S. Freitag joins Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers. He received his masters degree in Organic Chemistry at Harvard College and his M.D. from Georgetown University. Dr. Frietag completed his internship and residency at the Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD and his Fellowship at UCLA in Santa Monica. He has been in private practice in Washington DC and SW Florida since 1989.

While Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers provides the full spectrum of dermatology and skin care services, our team of physicians, ARNPs, and PAs are experts in diagnosing and treating skin cancers. Medical Director K. Wade Foster, M.D., Ph.D., is Fellowship-trained in Mohs surgery, which is the most effective technique for most skin cancers, with minimal scarring or risk. He and his team use proven, advanced technologies to remove cancers, preserve healthy skin, and restore natural appearance.

Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers, based in Winter Haven, Florida, treats all types of skin and scalp conditions. Medical director K. Wade Foster, MD, PhD, is Fellowship-trained in Mohs surgery, which is the most effective technique for most skin cancers, with minimal scarring or risk. Several convenient locations serve patients throughout Florida. Complete office listings are available on the company website.

