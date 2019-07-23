Small Business Grant Offering to Inspire New Entrepreneurs to Get into The Game and Start Their Own Business

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Horizon Commercial Leasing hopes to inspire new entrepreneurs to get into the game and start their own business. The property leasing experts have launched its first ever Small Business Grant offering up to $2,000 to potential and existing businessowners. The financial incentives provided by Horizon Commercial Leasing will inspire two lucky local residents to make their business dream a reality.



The grant was set up to enable aspiring entrepreneurs to take that extra step in the creation of a new business. The Small Business Grant is also available to existing businessowners looking to relocate to a new premise to grow their brand. The unique grant will make it possible for two different entrepreneurs to achieve their business goals.

More than 620,000 businesses open in the United States each year. Yet, the number of potential businessowners left on the side-lines range in the millions. The grant was set up to enable aspiring entrepreneurs to take that extra step in the creation of a new retail location. The Small Business Grant is also available to existing businessowners looking to relocate to a new premise with Horizon to grow their brand in Columbia, Lexington or Spartanburg of South Carolina.

Horizon Commercial Leasing is a Columbia-based small business working with other small businesses around the area. The Small Business Grant is a chance for Horizon Commercial Leasing to give back to the community and help it grow and prosper.

According to the company, it wants to give talented people that extra nudge they need to take the next step in creating a business. The Small Business Grant may help a company buy new equipment, hire staff, secure a location, or advertise, three areas that can cut into a new business’s finances quickly.

Aspiring small businessowner and existing businessowners can call Horizon Commercial Leasing owner Micky at 803-810-0800 to outline their ideas. Interested parties can also visit http://horizoncommercialleasing.com/blog/limited-time-small-business-grant-3.aspx for more information on the Small Business Grant.

About Horizon Commercial Leasing:

Horizon Commercial Leasing is based in Columbia, South Carolina and caters to the needs of small businesses in the Columbia, Lexington, and Spartanburg areas. Horizon Commercial Leasing specializes in leasing office space for retail, medical, restaurants, and warehouses needs. Horizon Commercial Leasing aims to help businesses find afford locations to grow and prosper.

Contact details:

Company: Horizon Commercial Leasing

Website: http://horizoncommercialleasing.com

Telephone: 803-810-0800

