Small Passenger Plane Slams into 3 Canadian Geese on Runway

Moraine, OH – The pilot of a small plane considers himself lucky to be alive, after 3 geese crashed into the windshield and props of his Cessna plane, police reports.

The Canadian geese slammed into the cockpit of the plane shortly prior to takeoff at Moraine Air Park. The pilot of the plane, Ken Scearce, escaped without injury. Scearce did his best to stay calm, as he surveyed the bloody aftermath, as well as the damage to his plane.

The damage could have been a lot worse, shared the Navy veteran who has logged 50+ years of flight and instruction.

“Pilots are trained, you overlearn this,” Scearce told police. “Aviate, navigate, communicate, and when you overlearn it, it’s amazing, it was there instantly in my head when this happened, and the training really paid off,” he said.

Moraine police were called to the scene and found it necessary to shoot the third goose who was critically injured from slamming into the airplane. The Moraine Police and Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating this incident.

