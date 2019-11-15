HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Science, Math, and Technology Center of Excellence (SMATCOE), an academic learning center based in metro Houston, Texas, today announced that it is launching a campaign to reach students all over America who plan to take the SAT and/or ACT college entrance exams. SMATCOE will provide live online training sessions (using GoToMeeting) to help students prepare for these tests.



Students will be able to attend these sessions from the comfort of home (or any location where they have Internet access) and learn both fundamentals and strategies for Reading, Writing & Language, Scientific Reasoning, and Math of the SAT and ACT. Additionally, students will have access to online website exercises and practice tests (both SAT and ACT) to enhance their readiness. Class sessions will be personally administered by SMATCOE founder, President, and CEO Chris Millett.

Chris has been conducting SAT and ACT prep courses since 2002. During that time, he has seen amazing success with students, many of whom have attended or are attending colleges and universities around the country on full or partial scholarships. Chris is dedicated to reaching students all over the country and has made this unbelievable offer: parents may pay the regular course fee ($300 for full courses, $250 for abbreviated course), a reduced course fee (any amount that they can afford), or no course fee (because they do not have the financial means to pay). Students at all financial levels will be accommodated.

This will allow SMATOCE to reach student across the country who need this training (regardless of their financial situation). Class sessions will be held on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons (see SMATCOE website for details). The emphasis for the first course will be students taking the December 7, 2019 SAT and December 14, 2019 ACT. SMATCOE is accepting students immediately.

To enhance this offer, SMATCOE has set up the ‘SMATCOE – Commitment to Community’ website portal to allow individuals and establishments to donate any amount of money to support this campaign. SMATCOE realizes that many students with enormous potential but limited financial means just need a little grace to enhance their future.

To learn more about this campaign, register one or more students, or donate to the cause, visit http://www.smatcoe.com.

For questions requesting an immediate response, click the Contact tab on the website and enter the question(s) or requested information.

About SMATCOE:

Based in Pearland, Texas. SMATCOE is a privately-owned academic learning center founded in 2014. It focuses on helping student fully prepare for college entrance exams and master math fundamentals (including arithmetic, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, statistics, data analysis, probability, and calculus).

SMATCOE® is a registered trademark in the U.S.

