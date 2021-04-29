Sometimes, all you need is some good old-fashioned barbecue to hit the spot! Luckily, Miami County is home to some of the most delicious BBQ joints in Ohio.

Across the US, the definition of Barbeque can mean many things. It’s certainly all about the meat and the intense, delicious flavor it provides after it’s slowly cooked all day long!

With such a high level of quality, we are certain that each of these places will quench your thirst for all kinds of BBQ. Check out the places below for mouthwatering smoked pork, brisket, ribs, and more.



BBQ Joints in Miami County



Hickory River in Tipp City

Are you looking for a little Texas right here in Miami County? Hickory River Smokehouse in Tipp City serves authentic Texas barbecue. President George W. Bush back in 2007 visited Hickory River with his secret service retinue to confirm the down-home tender fall of the bone flavor.

The folks at Hickory River stay true to the legendary Lone Star tradition and prepare all of their meats inside a hickory-wood fired smokehouse. The team prepares the highest quality beef brisket, chicken, turkey, and pork with a special dry rub. They then smoke the meats over a hickory-wood fire for the most tender cuts you can imagine!

If your mouth isn’t watering yet, try it doused with Texas-style barbecue sauce!

Hickory River offers several different specials, like their Taco and Margarita nights, Mini Samples Flights, Dollar Night, and plenty of other fun events that will keep you coming back for more.

Order online to skip the wait or dine inside the restaurant. Hickory River also offers catering and group orders too.

Haren’s Market in Troy

Located in Troy, Ohio, Haren’s Market is a full-service butcher shop and local grocer, offering a wide variety of cuts in beef, pork, poultry, seafood, and select exotic meats. Besides meat, you can also find seafood, deli, produce, dairy, and other grocery items.

When lunchtime rolls around, you can find Haren’s Market packed out for their delicious dishes! Next time you pay a visit, check out their braised short rib, brisket burger, or assortment of street tacos.

Since they are also a grocer and restaurant, you can stop in to pick up local butters, cheeses, and choose from a variety of meat to prepare yourself.

Follow their Instagram page for mouthwatering photos of the menu!



Smokin BBQ at Pop Up @ 4 West Main in Troy

If you’ve ever wanted to hunt your BBQ, this one’s for you! Smokin Bee Bee Q is a local food truck you can find bee-bopping around Troy! With a standing spot at Pop Up @ 4 West Main, it’s the perfect solution for lunch downtown.

Some of their most popular menu items include generous portions of pulled pork nachos, burnt ends, brisket tacos, and brisket mac and cheese. Don’t forget to try their award-winning BBQ sauce!

Smokin Bee Bee Q sources locally raised and hormone-free meats. Plus, all sides are homemade without refined sugars and with honey from their very own hives!

Besides their regular appearance, you can find them as they travel to different breweries in the area. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for the next pop-up!

TK’s BBQ-N-Fixins Food Truck

There’s nothing like sweet home-cookin’! With locations traveling through Piqua, you can find some of the most delicious BBQ from TK’s Food Truck!

Try a classic pulled pork sandwich, a BBQ mashed potato bowl, or a BBQ grilled cheese sandwich from their extensive menu. Their menu includes plenty of classic BBQ sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and potato salad. Don’t forget dessert!

Stay tuned to their Facebook page for their next stop!

The next time you have a hankering for the best BBQ in Ohio, swing by one of these spots for a delicious meal!

The post Smoked Pork, Brisket and More in Miami County appeared first on Home Grown Great.