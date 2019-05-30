SOHO Gallery Cafe Seeks to Create Inclusive, Welcoming Community for NYC, International Artists

NEW YORK, N.Y., May 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A new art-inspired cafe is taking residence in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. By Name, a multi-purpose space located at 324 Bowery, is opening on June 5, 2019 with the goal of creating a contemporary art space for the community of local and international emerging artists contributing to the vibrancy of New York and beyond.



The space promotes dialogue with fresh artists and supports the introduction of dynamic and culturally relevant work to the existing art world.

“We aim to stand out from your typical cafe. By Name will incorporate different concepts – art, food, drink – to break the norm of viewing art in traditional venues such as a museum or formal gallery,” said owner and artist Junyan Hou. We want to blend that experience with the other senses like touch, taste, sight, scent, allowing our customers to be refreshed and inspired upon every visit.”

Hou is a native of China whose path to creative fulfillment led him to New York. Now, he, along with co-owners Shuyu Niu and Linna Wang, want guests at By Name to have a memorable experience that connects them to the artists featured in the space.



“By Name is for all ages and all backgrounds,” Hou continued. This is a place for people to relax and take in art the way it was intended to be seen, all while cultivating an environment for creation, collaboration, and performance. We will be happy to offer a wide variety of tea products and select sandwich items to our guests.”

“A visitor to By Name is immediately struck by the quality of the interior architecture and fine craftsmanship of the new counters, incidental furniture and displays. And just look at the floor!” said Grahame Weinbren, a pioneer of interactive cinema, who currently serves as the senior editor of the Millennium Film Journal and teaches at the School of Visual Arts in New York. “This is a classy little gallery and coffee shop, very welcome on the Bowery where new spaces often seem to be carelessly assembled from discarded office scraps found on the street. By Name, in contrast, is here to stay. The art in the first show is unique, tasteful, and beautifully hung. Visitors to the nearby New Museum and ICP will be charmed.”



*PHOTO Caption (L-R): Yi Chen, Hao Chen, Junyan Hou, Brett Henrikson; Front: Jonathan Ellis. All five will have works showcased in By Name’s opening exhibition.

Equally important, the unique fusion of gallery space and tea house is dedicated to offering a fresh way to enjoy the visual experience. The minimalist-style cafe will officially debut with a Grand Opening on Wednesday, June 5, featuring an art show called “The Present,” with five artists – Yi Chen, Hao Chen, Junyan Hou, Brett Henrikson, and Jonathan Ellis showcasing their work from photography, multi-media art, and sculpturing. This exhibition will run at By Name until Sunday, June 16.

Ken Kobland, a Bronx native who has produced independent film, video, and art works since the early 1970’s, agreed with Weinbren’s assessment of By Name.

“I really enjoyed my first glimpse of the cafe and gallery. It’s a small lovely space with a grand idea for looking at art and having a cup of tea,” Kobland said. “I must say, my being a long-time resident of the Bowery and having watched it lose much of its individual creativity, I really welcome a place like this which has its own unique character. May it prosper.”

For more information as By Name prepares to open its doors for the first time, visit the cafe at https://www.byname.nyc/.

