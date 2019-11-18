RALIEGH, N.C., Nov. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a full-service automobile advertising agency, is pleased to welcome Alex Bryant to their team. Alex is the new director of Dealer Acquisition and OEM relationships at Sokal. He will oversee business development as well as lead the charge in OEM partnerships.



“We are extremely pleased to have Alex on our Sokal team,” commented Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal. “I’m confident in his abilities, insights, and his rich background experience and I believe he will be able to take our agency to the next level of successful accomplishments.”

Alex is a graduate from the University of North Carolina Wilmington with a degree in business administration and marketing. He is an experienced sales professional and sales leader and has worked in the automotive marketing and technology space for many years. He comes to Sokal from Netsertive, where he was the director of automotive where he was responsible for hiring, training and managing a sales team. Additionally, he is experienced in consulting, business growth, and growing OEM relationships. Outside the realm of sales management, Alex was the head golf coach at Newberry College.

About Sokal:

With headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina and offices stretching from up and down the east coast to Texas, Sokal is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services. As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish. The company executes everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more.

Sokal employs well over 100 staff members from Account Managers and Account Coordinators, to Media Buyers, Digital Strategists, Website Developers, and Graphic Designers, while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.

For more information on Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com

