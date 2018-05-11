CHARLESTON, S.C., May 11, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Automobile marketing firm, Sokal Media Group, signs Charleston Nissan. Starting in April 2018, Sokal Media Group launched new websites for the store, created new advertising campaigns, and assisted in many other areas of dealership business.



“My instinct is that we’ll take Charleston Nissan to the next level of exposure, displaying their excellent cars and service,” said Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal Media Group. “They’re trusting us and placing their reputation in our hands. Our team will commit to making their advertising dreams come true.”

About Sokal Media Group:

With headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. and offices stretching from up and down the east coast to Texas, Sokal Media Group is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal Media Group is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services. As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish.

The company executes everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more.

Sokal Media Group employees over 100 staff members from account executives and account coordinators, to media buyers, digital strategists, website developers, and graphic designers. Currently, Sokal Media Group manages 497 clients across the country.

About Charleston Nissan:

Charleston Nissan is fast becoming the preferred Nissan dealership in the Charleston, South Carolina region. Staffed with a welcoming and knowledgeable sales crew, their customers will always be the highest priority. Making car buying simple whether you have bad credit, no credit, or it is your first car buying experience is the goal of Charleston Nissan, while offering their exclusive five-day exchange guarantee.

For more information on Sokal Media Group, visit: http://www.SokalMediaGroup.com/.

For more information on Charleston Nissan, visit: https://www.charlestonnissan.com/.

News Source: Sokal Media Group

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/sokal-media-group-signs-charleston-nissan/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.