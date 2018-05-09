Sokal Media Group Signs Hudson Nissan

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 9, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal Media Group, automotive marketing company, proudly announces becoming the agency of record for Hudson Nissan. Starting in April 2018, Sokal Media Group launched new websites for the store, created new advertising campaigns, and assisted in many other areas of dealership business.



“I can see Hudson Nissan as an up-and-coming dealership that will surpass their competition,” remarked Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal Media Group. “We’ll provide an advertising campaign for them that won’t disappoint. I’m sure they’ll be pleased with our product.”

About Sokal Media Group:

With headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. and offices stretching from up and down the east coast to Texas, Sokal Media Group is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal Media Group is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services. As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish.

The company executes everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more.

Sokal Media Group employees over 100 staff members from account executives and account coordinators, to media buyers, digital strategists, website developers, and graphic designers. Currently, Sokal Media Group manages 504 clients across the country.

About Hudson Nissan:

Their expansive showroom is just the beginning of the auto buying experience you will have at Hudson Nissan, located in North Charleston, South Carolina. Their friendly staff keeps the buyer from unnecessary stress by matching them to the right car for their individual needs. And with an extensive inventory of new and preowned Nissans, the process is sure to be pain free!

For more information on Sokal Media Group visit http://www.SokalMediaGroup.com/.

For more information on Hudson Nissan visit https://www.myhudsonnissan.com/.

