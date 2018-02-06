Sokal Media Group Signs Maguire Automotive

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 6, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal Media Group is pleased to announce that they are the agency of record for the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Maguire is driven by values such as loyalty, trust, commitment, security, and support for their customer base. The Maguire Family of Dealerships guarantees you will leave their showroom as a satisfied customer.



Maguire Automotive fully stocks a variety of new and pre-owned makes and models in their multi-rooftop, multi-brand family of dealerships located in Ithaca, Trumansburg, Watkins Glen and Syracuse, New York.

“My focus in this endeavor is to expand visibility of our product through a broader range of advertising,” said Phil Maguire, Owner and President of Maguire. “Our philosophy has always been customer satisfaction, and we are enthusiastically looking forward to this new season for our dealerships.”

Starting in February, 2018, Sokal Media Group will launch new websites for the group, create new advertising campaigns, and assist in many other areas of dealership business.

“We’ve been blessed to partner with an extraordinary group such as Maguire,” said Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal Media Group. “Our team is ready and more than capable of meeting their advertising needs and requests, and we plan on fulfilling our commitment to their satisfaction.”

About Sokal Media Group:

With headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. and offices in Mooresville, N.C., Sokal Media Group is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal Media Group is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services.

As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish. They execute everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more.

The Sokal Media Group staff includes 102 employees from Account Executives and Account Coordinators, to Media Buyers, Digital Strategists, Website Developers, and Graphic Designers. Currently Sokal Media Group manages 448 clients along the East Coast.

