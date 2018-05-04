Sokal Media Group Signs Nissan of Sumter to Assist South Carolina Auto Dealership to Refine and Expand Brand

RALEIGH, N.C., May 4, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Auto dealer marketing firm, Sokal Media Group signs Nissan of Sumter. Starting in April 2018, Sokal Media Group began program to launch new websites for the store, create new advertising campaigns, and assist in many other areas of dealership business.



Car buying is a pleasant, stress-free experience at Nissan of Sumter, located in Sumter, South Carolina and serving the Camden, Florence, and Columbia areas. The friendly, attentive sales staff will walk the customer through every step of the way, as they navigate an extensive selection of new and preowned vehicles. Financing options are always available to meet any type of budget.

“Our showroom highlights an amazing variety of Nissan models and partnering with Sokal Media Group will bring our brand more into the public eye,” said Bobby Hill, Director of Operations for Nissan of Sumter. “We’re all excited for this new leg of the journey and we are ready to make it happen!”

“The Nissan of Sumter store has a lot to offer and our group is going to aid in drawing it out into the limelight,” said Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal Media Group. “We’re a full-service ad agency and we focus on getting the job done in the right way, in the right amount of time. We won’t disappoint them.”

About Sokal Media Group:

With headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. and offices in Mooresville, N.C., Sokal Media Group is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal Media Group is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services. As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish. They execute everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more.

The Sokal Media Group staff includes 102 employees from account executives and account coordinators, to media buyers, digital strategists, website developers, and graphic designers. Currently Sokal Media Group manages 497 clients along the East Coast.

For more information on Sokal Media Group visit: http://www.sokalmediagroup.com/.

For more information on Nissan of Sumter visit: https://www.nissansumtersc.com/

