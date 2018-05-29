Sokal Media Group Signs Stevenson Hyundai to Refine and Expand Brand at Jacksonville, NC Dealership

RALEIGH, N.C., May 29, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Auto dealership marketing firm, Sokal Media Group, signs Stevenson Hyundai. Starting in May, 2018, the group will handle their website along with digital and traditional media.



“Our agency is proud to handle the advertising needs of Stevenson Hyundai,” Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal Media Group remarked. “Our knowledge and expertise will aid in bringing this outstanding dealership into the forefront of this competitive market.”

Zed Shipley, General Manager of Stevenson Hyundai said, “As we move forward offering excellence to our customers, we also want to move in a forward trajectory with marketing our excellent product. Sokal Media Group provides the platform for this undertaking.”

About Sokal Media Group:

With headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. and offices stretching from up and down the east coast to Texas, Sokal Media Group is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal Media Group is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services.

As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish. The company executes everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more.

Sokal Media Group employees over 100 staff members from account executives and account coordinators, to media buyers, digital strategists, website developers, and graphic designers. Currently, Sokal Media Group manages 504 clients across the country.

About Stevenson Hyundai:

Devotion to high quality sales and service, Stevenson Hyundai offers courtesy and honesty towards all their patrons. Their commitment to placing their valued customers in the right car is what makes them exceptional in the current automobile market.

They offer a wide variety of quality new and pre-owned vehicles. Located in Jacksonville, N.C., Stevenson Hyundai invites their neighbors from the New Bern, Richlands, Havelock, and Swansboro areas to come and browse their showroom.

For more information about Sokal Media Group, please visit: http://sokalmediagroup.com/

For more information about Stevenson Hyundai, please visit: https://www.stevensonhyundai.com/

