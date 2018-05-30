Sokal Media Group Signs Stevenson Kia of Jacksonville to Assist and Expand Brand

RALEIGH, N.C., May 30, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal Media Group, automobile marketing agency, becomes the agency of record for Stevenson Kia of Jacksonville, North Carolina. Starting in May, 2018, the agency will launch new websites and assist the dealership in digital and traditional media.



“I’m excited to assist this dealership with the creativity available through our amazing team,” said Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal Media Group. “We are ready, willing, and more than capable to exceed their expectations.”

Zed Shipley, General Manager of Stevenson Kia said, “I’m certainly on board with the new technology available to help bring our dealership into the limelight. We’re looking forward to the assistance Sokal Media Group will give us in this new season for Stevenson Kia.”

About Sokal Media Group:

With headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. and offices stretching from up and down the east coast to Texas, Sokal Media Group is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal Media Group is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services. As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish. The company executes everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more.

Sokal Media Group employees over 100 staff members from Account Executives and Account Coordinators, to Media Buyers, Digital Strategists, Website Developers, and Graphic Designers. Currently, Sokal Media Group manages 504 clients across the country.

For more information about Sokal Media Group, please visit: http://sokalmediagroup.com/

About Stevenson Kia:

A family owned and operated dealership, Stevenson Kia encourages drivers from the Jacksonville, New Bern, and Richlands, North Carolina to experience a car shopping experience like none other. Their patrons receive courtesy, honesty, and integrity as they browse through their vast array of fine new and pre-owned Kias. In addition to giving back to the community through active support of organizations such as American Cancer Society and Community Homecare and Hospice, their knowledgeable sales staff will equip drivers with a vehicle to complement their individual driving needs.

For more information about Stevenson Kia, please visit: https://www.stevensonkiajax.com/

