Sokal Media Group Signs Vehicles Direct

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 6, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal Media Group announced that they are now the agency of record for Vehicles Direct in North Charleston. Vehicles Direct provides a wide variety of pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV’s to Charleston, S.C., and its surrounding areas. Their non-commissioned sales staff makes the vehicle buying experience a positive, stress-free/haggle-free one.



“We recognize the importance of solid, no-gimmick advertising,” said Brad Furby, General Manager for Vehicles Direct. “That’s why we chose to work with Sokal Media Group.”

Starting in November, 2017, Sokal Media Group will launch a new website for the dealership, create new advertising campaigns, and assist in many other areas of dealership business.

“I’m truly looking forward to working with this incredible dealership,” said Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal Media Group. “I enjoy working with unique dealerships like this and I’m confident we will provide some fresh advertising strategies for them.”

About Sokal Media Group:

With headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. and offices in Mooresville, N.C., Sokal Media Group is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal Media Group is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services. As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish. They execute everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more.

The Sokal Media Group staff includes 102 employees from Account Executives and Account Coordinators, to Media Buyers, Digital Strategists, Website Developers, and Graphic Designers. Currently Sokal Media Group manages 431 clients along the East Coast.

For more information on Sokal Media Group visit: http://www.sokalmediagroup.com/.

News Source: Sokal Media Group

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/sokal-media-group-signs-vehicles-direct/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.