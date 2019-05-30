RALEIGH, N.C., May 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal signs Colonial Harley-Davidson of Prince George, Virginia and will act as agency of record. Starting immediately, Sokal, a leader in the automobile advertising industry will take on various services, in addition to consulting for the Harley-Davidson dealership.



Colonial Harley-Davidson currently stocks new and pre-owned motorcycles, including the 2019 FLTRX Road Glide and the FLHTK Ultra Limited Model.

“This is a new season for us at Colonial and we’re excited to partner with Sokal,” commented James Blais, Dealer Operator of Colonial Harley-Davidson. “We’re looking forward to what their team can offer.”

The Harley dealership is located at 1701 Temple Parkway, Prince George, Virginia.

“My team is up for the challenge,” said Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal. “I have no doubt that we’ll give Colonial exactly what they’re looking for, while exceeding their expectations.”

About Sokal:

With headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. and offices stretching from up and down the east coast to Texas, Sokal is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services. As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish.

The company executes everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more.

Sokal employs well over 100 staff members from Account Executives and Account Coordinators, to Media Buyers, Digital Strategists, Website Developers, and Graphic Designers, while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.

For more information on Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com

