Sokal Signs Empire Automotive Group

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Automotive advertising agency, Sokal, signs as agency of record for Empire Automotive Group. Empire is a large multi-rooftop automotive retail group with a main location in Huntington, New York.



Their stores include Toyota of Huntington, Advantage Honda, Chevrolet of Huntington, Atlantic CDJR, Audi Lynbrook, Huntington Ford, and Huntington Lincoln, each offering a wide variety of new, certified pre-owned, and pre-owned vehicles.

“The individuals that work for our group have a long-standing investment in the automotive sales industry, and this is an exciting new beginning for us,” commented Michael Brown, owner of Empire Automotive Group. “We feel that Sokal is an ideal partnership heading into the future.”

Starting in August of 2019, Sokal will offer a variety of website design and digital services for the Empire group, customizing for each individual store and offering services as each dealership chooses.

“I enjoy the challenge of starting fresh with a new client and I believe the Empire Automotive Group will perceive how our marketing strategies can make a huge difference in their visibility and ultimately in their revenue,” said Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal. “Our team delivers a remarkable product and service that are second to none. We’re confident that we’ll deliver beyond their expectations.”

About Sokal:

With headquarters in Raleigh, NC and offices stretching from up and down the east coast to Texas, Sokal is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services. As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish.

The company executes everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more. Sokal employs well over 100 staff members from Account Managers and Account Coordinators, to Media Buyers, Digital Strategists, Website Developers, and Graphic Designers, while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.

For more information on Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com

News Source: SOKAL

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/sokal-signs-empire-automotive-group/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.