Sokal Signs Montgomery Ford-Lincoln

RALEIGH, N.C., July 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Automotive advertising agency, Sokal, recently signed as agency of record for Montgomery Ford-Lincoln. Offering a wide variety of cutting-edge technology, Sokal will provide a new website in addition to assisting in many other areas of dealership business.



“Our Ford-Lincoln dealership is ready for this next step in our journey to becoming more competitive in the car business,” remarked John Herb, general sales manager of Montgomery Ford-Lincoln. “We’ve proudly served Montgomery County and both North and South Carolina, and we believe Sokal will reinforce our presence in these communities.”

Montgomery Ford-Lincoln carries a wide variety of quality new, preowned, and certified preowned vehicles. They are located at 214 South Main Street in Troy, North Carolina.

“I’m always thrilled to come on board with an established dealership, exposing them to our new and creative marketing, web solutions, and so much more,” commented Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal. “Our goal is to grow their business so that they can continually reach their sales goals. That’s what we plan on doing for Montgomery Ford-Lincoln.”

About Sokal:

With headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. and offices stretching from up and down the east coast to Texas, Sokal is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services. As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish. The company executes everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more.

Sokal employs well over 100 staff members from Account Executives and Account Coordinators, to Media Buyers, Digital Strategists, Website Developers, and Graphic Designers, while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.

For more information on Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com

For more information on Montgomery Ford-Lincoln visit their website at: https://www.montgomeryfordlincoln.com/

