Sokal Signs Pinnacle Ford Lincoln

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a leader in the automobile advertising business recently signed Pinnacle Ford Lincoln as their agency of record. Pinnacle Ford Lincoln is the newest addition to the current 16 store, booming Hudson Auto Group located in Tennessee. The new dealership address will be 4080 Lexington Road in Nicholasville, Kentucky.



“With the addition of Pinnacle, we decided to launch the new website with Sokal,” said Jared Gaiennie, general manager of Pinnacle Ford Lincoln. “With the assistance of the Sokal team we’re confident that we’ll move this dealership in the direction of all the rest of our stores, namely with excellent sales and high visibility.”

Starting on August 6, 2019, Sokal will launch new websites for Pinnacle Ford Lincoln.

“The Sokal group is proud to be able to assist Pinnacle Ford Lincoln in optimizing their website content and customer searches,” said Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal. “We’ve got a first-rate team here that will work on creative website strategies to open up a whole new customer base for this dealership and we look forward to partnering with them.”

About Sokal:

With headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. and offices stretching from up and down the east coast to Texas, Sokal is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services. As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish. The company executes everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more.

Sokal employs well over 100 staff members from Account Executives and Account Coordinators, to Media Buyers, Digital Strategists, Website Developers, and Graphic Designers, while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.

For more information on Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com

For more information on Hudson Auto Group, please visit their website at: http://www.hudsonauto.com/.

