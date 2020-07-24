RALEIGH, N.C., July 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Auto dealer marketing firm, Sokal, recently signed as the agency of record for the Leader Automotive Group.



As a growing dealership group, Leader Automotive Group is the U.S. Division of AutoCanada Inc. (a publicly traded company comprising over 69 dealerships). Headquartered in Chicago, Leader Automotive currently comprises of 17 dealerships and continues to grow that number. As the need for creative and professional advertising rises, Sokal is ready to meet the challenge.

Sokal will become the dealership’s agency of record starting immediately, providing a new website, creating new advertising campaigns, and assisting in many other areas of dealership business, including digital and traditional scopes of service.

“We are extremely excited to partner with the Leader Automotive Group and feel honored to provide our advertising expertise for them,” commented Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal. “Our aim at Sokal is to provide a unique and creative service to all of our clients, and we look forward to doing just that for the Leader Automotive Group. The rooftops at Leader will experience a new level of visibility, thereby increasing profits exponentially. This is what our agency is all about.”

The Leader Automotive Group dealerships include: Audi Bloomington Normal, Chevrolet of Palatine, Hyundai of Lincolnwood, Hyundai of Palatine, Kia of Lincolnwood, Lincoln of Normal, Mercedes-Benz of Bloomington, North City Honda, Subaru of Bloomington Normal, Toyota of Lincoln Park, Toyota of Lincolnwood, Volkswagen of Bloomington Normal, Volvo Cars Normal, Audi Peoria, Porsche of Peoria, Volkswagen of Peoria, and Autohaus of Peoria | Mercedes-Benz.

About Sokal:

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country.

The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.

Sokal employs well over 100 staff members including Digital Strategists, Website Developers, Graphic Designers, Video Producers and Editors, and Account Managers and Coordinators while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.

For more information on Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com

For more information on Leader Automotive Group, please visit their website at: https://www.leaderauto.com/

News Source: SOKAL

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/sokal-signs-the-leader-automotive-group/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.