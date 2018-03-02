Soul Singer-Songwriter-Actor PHILLIP BRANDON Opens for 10X Grammy Award Winning THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 2, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Billboard Chart Topping Soul Singer-Songwriter-Actor and Los Angeles Native Phillip Brandon to open for 10-time Grammy® Award Winning THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER at The Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, March 9 at 8 p.m. Celebrating their 45th anniversary in 2017, The Manhattan Transfer continues to set the standard as one of the world’s greatest and most innovative vocal groups.



Winners of ten Grammy Awards, with millions of records sold worldwide, this amazing quartet is building upon the extraordinary legacy created by founder Tim Hauser who organized the four-part harmony group on October 1, 1972 in New York City. Now consisting of Janis Siegel (alto), Alan Paul (tenor), Cheryl Bentyne (soprano), and newcomer Trist Curless (bass) who replaced Hauser following his passing on October 16, 2014, the group is proud to extend Hauser’s vision more than four decades later.



This performance features Los Angeles native Phillip Brandon who will be setting the stage for this legendary group. In addition to being a long time member of the multi platinum Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Phillip is also celebrating the success of his debut album ‘The Story Begins’ whose single ‘Come On’ is currently enjoying Billboard Chart Topping success!

The Story Begins has received a rave “Highly Recommended” rating from trusted music website SoulTracks. Their writer Howard Dukes praised, “Phillip Brandon’s The Story Begins reveals that he is an artist not content to be contained by beats and tracks. It’s a very good album of eight originals and a cover of Luther Vandross’ “Wait for Love.” Listeners will be richly rewarded by Brandon’s determination to remain true to his story and where it has led him.”

Phillip Brandon is a proud graduate of Morehouse College and Venice High School who leapt into an enviable career as a singer and actor in musical theater staples such as the Broadway national tour of “The Color Purple,” Hong Kong Disney’s “The Lion King” &, more recently, BeBe Winans biographical hit “Born For This.” He is the son of Brenda Davis, a.k.a. “Ms. B,” a one-time member of Ray Charles’ legendary female backing vocal group The Raelettes. Brenda passed down the love of music to her son and even guests with him on the beautiful jazz piece “Stay in the Moment” – just one of many highlights from The Story Begins.



The ten songs co-produced by prolific songwriter Preston Glass (Natalie Cole, Aretha Franklin, George Benson, Kenny G) dynamically range from originals such as Phillip’s epic wedding song “The Promise”, the uplifting “Chocolate Child” (channeling Sammy Davis, Jr. and Gregory Porter) and the luscious piano ballad “A Funny Thing Happened (On the Way to Goodbye)” to the tender Tropicana of the Stevie Wonder-esque “Looking For You (In Somebody Else’s Eyes).”

http://smarturl.it/ComeOnMusicVideo

https://www.phillipbrandon.com/

FRIDAY, MARCH 9, 2018.

The Saban Theatre

8440 Wilshire Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

888-645-5006

Showtime: 8 p.m.

Admission: $38+

https://manhattantransfer.brownpapertickets.com

