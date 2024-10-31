The air is getting cooler and days are getting shorter. Comfort food is a must during this time of year, and nothing is more comforting than a nice bowl of soup. Miami County restaurants have a great variety of soups to keep you warm this season, check out some of them below.

Stop by Crooked Handle in Piqua and try a bowl of their stuffed pepper soup, a soup season special. You can also grab yourself a cup of the CHBC chili year round.

Looking for some noodles in your soup? Try the ramen at Speakeasy Miso in downtown Troy. This soup is very flavorful and great to warm you up on a fall day. Head around the corner to Bakehouse in Bread & Cookie Co. for their daily soup specials year round. Smith’s Boathouse offers clam chowder and a baked french onion soup that are also delicious.

This fall, try the acorn squash bisque and a rotating soup of the day at Coldwater Cafe in downtown Tipp City. Next door, check out Bodega’s Brown Bag Menu for other great meals and potential daily soup specials. Down the street, Harrisons has their signature white turkey chili served with a corn muffin and baked french onion soup au gratin.

These are just a few of the great spots to get a bowl of soup in Miami County. For more dining options click HERE

The post Soup Season appeared first on Home Grown Great.