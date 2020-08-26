ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Southeastern Data, an Orlando-Based firm that specializes in computer hardware, electronics, and technology equipment recycling, has been awarded Orange, County Florida’s bid for E-Recycling and IT Asset Management.

“We are immensely proud to have been awarded this contract to offer our services to our hometown county,” says Michael Stubblebine, President at Southeastern Data. “Our team is dedicated to giving back to the environment, and we also believe in giving back to the community. This is a WIN-WIN for us!”

Orange County residents can see which electronics are accepted, and also view a list of collecting sites by visiting: http://www.ocfl.net/HHW.

Southeastern Data accepts residential working and non-working computers and electronic devices for e-recycling at our Orlando Facility. If the devices contain electronic circuitry, either with a cord or not (cordless) and is considered a technology device, we can accept it for e-recycling.

For a list of items that are accepted by Southeastern Data, please visit: https://www.southeasterndata.com/our-services/electronics-recycling/acceptable-items/

Founded in 1996, Southeastern Data provides local, national, and international organizations responsible and cost-effective solutions for their electronic waste challenges. Southeastern Data is an ISO and NAID certified and Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) approved recycling company. Southeastern Data is a green technology company with the knowledge and expertise in the recycling, refurbishing, and disposal of used computers and electronic equipment.

If you would like more information, please call or e-mail: Hilary Stubblebine, Vice President, New Business, – Southeastern Data at: 800.810.0432, or contact@southeasterndata.com

