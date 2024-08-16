A local family’s passion for ministry, team building, and community has blossomed into a thriving non-profit farm suitably named Great Life Farm. John and Melyssa Trussel and their children have transformed 50 acres of land into a thriving farm and community gathering place, fostering connections and supporting local causes. Nestled in the heart of New Carlisle, along South Palmer Road, this charming farm is a testament to the family’s dedication to serving others and building a stronger community.

After a decade of dedicating their lives to full-time ministry at a church camp, the family returned to Bethel, where Melyssa grew up. John transitioned into a full-time teaching role, and their passion for ministry only intensified. Following two years of traveling to various camps, serving, and organizing mission trips, God planted a new vision in John’s heart to establish a non-profit farm that would continue their mission of serving others.

The family prayed for the right location, sought guidance from a farmer friend, and patiently waited for the perfect property. Fate intervened when they drove by the farm on their way to family dinners with Melyssa’s parents, never expecting one day to call it home.

In 2018, they purchased the property on South Palmer and set to work, opening to the public in 2019. The farm has since become a beloved destination for pick-your-own pumpkins, hayrides, corn mazes, and scavenger hunts. But it's more than just a fun destination - it's a ministry, with all proceeds from the fall season supporting camps, missions, youth, and family throughout the year.

The entire family pitches in, with the kids running the snack stand, planting and harvesting, and caring for the animals. Melyssa’s parents live on the farm and are also integral to the operation. The farm hosts a range of events, from birthday parties and field trips to weddings and team building activities for scout troops and youth groups, embracing its role as a community hub. Melyssa and her family are just eager to be involved with the community.

“Really, we are open to being used by the community however it serves others,” Melyssa Trussel said. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to give back to our community by sponsoring recreational sports teams and supporting various events in Bethel and Huber Heights.”

“Each December, we proudly participate in Huber Heights’ tree lighting ceremony by offering hayrides,” she said. “During the fall season, we also donate pumpkins to local nursing homes, Children's Hospital, churches, schools, and other non-profit organizations, spreading joy and kindness throughout the area.”

As the farm grows, so do its ambitions. Long-term plans include offering camping opportunities with small cabins and facilities. For now, the family is content to sow seeds of faith and community.

In a world that often values profits over people, Great Life Farm stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when faith, family, and community come together. By sowing seeds of love, kindness, and generosity, this remarkable family has created a harvest of hope and connection that will continue to nourish their community for years to come. Join them this fall, starting with the rummage sale on September 5 through September 7 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and mark your calendar for their opening day on Saturday, September 21, at 10 a.m.

Visit Great Life Farm at 9055 South Palmer Road in New Carlisle and experience the warmth and generosity of the special place for yourself. Be sure to follow Great Life Farm on Facebook to keep up to date on events. Questions or inquiries about events can be sent to Lmtrussel@yahoo.com or call 937-681-4158.