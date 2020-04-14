GEORGE, Utah, April 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The real estate market, with its reliance on in person contact, is struggling as a result of social distancing. To help solve this challenge, Shimmer Media LLC today announced the latest Homes edition of its Spice mobile app. Spice Homes puts owners back in touch with buyers by integrating live video calls directly into each real estate property listing.



Each listing contains a video call button, which a visitor may use to call the listing agent or owner. To ensure calls are only received when the listing owner is ready, availability is controlled by an easy-to-use calendar. Calls cannot be placed outside of the calendared times.

In addition to this on-demand calling, an agent or owner can send a private video call invitation by way of email or text message. To prevent video call hacking, the invitation can only be used by a single recipient. The invitation also includes an expiration date, after which it may not be used to place a call. The recipient places the video call to the agent or owner simply by clicking the link in the email or text message.

Spice Homes supports properties for sale and rent, as well as short-term and vacation rentals. A new listing can be created in just a few minutes using photos and video on the mobile device.

Property listings are created with a concise set of features, including price, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, square footage and amenities. Spice visitors can filter on any of these features when searching homes for sale, rent or short-term occupancy.

For short term rentals Spice Homes also provides an availability calendar. Availability can be specified up to six months in advance, and the listing owner can mark off dates as they are booked. Visitors to the listing readily see when the property is available. Short term rentals can also be filtered on the Spice Homes map by arrival and departure date.

A free Spice business starter account includes up to 5 listings. Each listing includes a video calling, a description and photo, an address with a map location, and an optional one-minute HD streaming on-demand video.

Spice Homes edition is now available for iPhones and Android devices in the Apple app store and Google Play store.

