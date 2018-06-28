Spodak Dental Group and Surfrider Foundation Partnered for the Eighth Annual Beach Cleanup Event

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 28, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spodak Dental Group and the Surfrider Foundation Palm Beach Chapter partnered for the Eighth Annual SDG Beach Cleanup and cleaned more than 140 pounds of trash from Delray’s beach. The event was held Sunday, June 24 at the Delray Beach South End, South Tower 5, and more than 55 community members joined forces to ensure a safe and clean beach.



The amount of waste in the world’s oceans is increasing at a rapid pace, with much of it cluttering the seabed and clogging up the stomachs of sea creatures. For ocean lovers, Spodak Dental Group’s Annual Beach Cleanup event brings an opportunity to ensure Delray’s waterways and oceans stand a fighting chance against increasing numbers of debris and waste.

“The beach cleanup is all about awareness, and we’re proud to be creating that in our community,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, owner and general dentist. “There is so much opportunity to be an environmental steward in our community, and to encourage local businesses and community members to do so as well, and it’s great because we all benefit from a clean beach.”

Spodak Dental Group partnered not only with the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, but also other local businesses including Delray Beach Water Sports, Caloosa Water Wear, Pizza Rustica and Saltwater Brewery. Together the teams were able to collect cigarette butts, single-use plastic bags, paper and plastic cups, plastic cartons, and more.

The statistics speak for themselves. More than 1 million plastic bags are used worldwide every minute, with estimates pointing toward 160 million metric tons ending up in the ocean by 2025. This is the eighth event that Spodak Dental Group has hosted and the team is dedicated to cleaning their local beach for many years to come.

About Spodak Dental:

Spodak Dental Group is a comprehensive dental destination providing all general and specialty services in one convenient, state-of-the-art, LEED Gold Certified facility. The team of General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and Anesthesiologists are uniquely equipped to treat all dental health needs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call (561) 498-0050 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information.

About Surfrider Foundation:

The Palm Beach County Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation is a grassroots, non-profit, environmental organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment oceans, waves and beaches through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1997, the Palm Beach County Chapter is only one of 60 chapters located along the East, West, Gulf, Hawaiian and Puerto Rican coasts. The Palm Beach County Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation is located at P.O. Box 3607, Lantana, FL 33465. Email info@surfriderpbc.org or visit https://palmbeachcounty.surfrider.org/ for more information.

