DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2019 — Spodak Dental Group and Operation Gratitude are teaching kids the value of giving back by donating their Halloween candy in support of troops overseas. The national movement is a win-win for kids, parents and dentists.



Donated candy was not only shipped to Operation Gratitude for inclusion in care packages to U.S. Service Members deployed overseas, but was also distributed to local first responders, service members and underserved community members.

Dr. Craig Spodak said his team is proud to participate in the Operation Gratitude Halloween Give-Back Program to reduce excess sugar consumption, prevent dental decay, and teach children the importance of saying “thank you” to all who serve.

“Giving back is one of our company’s four core values, so not only is it important for us to support Operation Gratitude and our troops, this is also a way to support the mission of our non-profit organization, All-Star Smiles,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist and co-founder of All-Star Smiles. “While tooth decay is largely preventable, it remains one of the most common diseases of childhood. Giving kids a reason to not indulge in sweets around this time of the year will help to keep their smiles healthy.”

In 2018, more than 440,000 pounds of candy was donated to Operation Gratitude and distributed to America’s heroes in signature Operation Gratitude Care Packages and local deliveries around the country.

“Operation Gratitude’s mission is to thank all who serve, forging strong bonds between grateful Americans and the Heroes who serve and protect them,” according to Kevin Schmiegel, Lieutenant Colonel, USMC (Ret.) and CEO of Operation Gratitude. “The Halloween Candy Give-Back Program provides every American child the opportunity to learn about service, sacrifice and generosity.”

Candy and handwritten letters and drawings were collected at Spodak Dental Group, located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave., the week of November 4 during normal business hours. Spodak Dental Group gave kids $1 per pound, up to 5 pounds maximum.

About Spodak Dental Group:

Since 1976, the Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs. Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com for more information.

About Operation Gratitude:

About Operation Gratitude Demonstrating that actions speak louder than words, Operation Gratitude is a national nonprofit organization that provides tangible ways to forge strong bonds between Americans and their Military and First Responder heroes through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude, and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide.

Through its customized Care Package programs, Operation Gratitude has provided opportunities for millions of Americans to say “Thank You” to more than 2.3 million of our nation’s Heroes since 2003. In 2019, Operation Gratitude launched its Make Every Minute Count Campaign with the goal of delivering 525,600 Care Packages – one every minute of the year – to Service Members, their families at home, Veterans, and First Responders. Awarded a 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and a Platinum rating from Guidestar, 94 percent of Operation Gratitude’s expenditures go directly to programs that support our nation’s men and women in uniform at home and abroad. To learn more, visit http://www.operationgratitude.com.

