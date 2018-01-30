Spodak Dental Group Named On Inc. Magazine’s 36th Annual List Of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies – The Inc. 5000

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Inc. magazine named Spodak Dental Group on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.



“This is a great honor for us, and truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of each individual on our team,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, owner of Spodak Dental Group. “This will only continue to fuel our drive to offer the best care possible to our patients, while ensuring we are here to support our community in a lasting way.”

The Spodak Dental Group was founded in 1976, and strives to be South Florida’s premier dental destination that is revolutionizing the art and science of dental care. The family practice is run by Delray Beach’s Dr. Craig Spodak, who passionately maintains a top-down approach focused on providing the highest quality treatment, exceptional patient care, and extraordinary results.

“The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 5000 companies featured is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind- boggling three-year average growth of 481 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Spodak Dental Group’s list of accolades does not stop here with Inc. 5000, as Dr. Craig Spodak is the 2016 President of The ProDentist Network, sits on the National Committee for Freedom Day USA, was the 2010-2011 Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce “Business of the Year,” was awarded the Sun- Sentinel’s Top Workplace for 2015 and 2016, and has received the USGBC (United States Green Building Council) GalaVerde Most Outstanding LEED MC Healthcare Project for 2014 as well as the American Dental Association 2014 Dental Office Design of the Year Award.

About Spodak Dental:

Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, is a comprehensive dental destination providing all general and specialty services in one convenient, state-of-the-art, LEED Gold Certified facility. The team of General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and Anesthesiologists are uniquely equipped to treat all dental health needs. Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call (561) 498-0050 or visit https://www.spodakdental.com/ for more information.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000:

Methodology: The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline appli- cants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand ded- icated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliv- er real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/spodak-dental-group-named-on-inc-magazines-36th-annual-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-the-inc-5000/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.