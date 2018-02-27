Spodak Dental Group Offers The Revolutionary LANAP Protocol to Treat Patients Who Have Periodontal Disease

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spodak Dental Group is proud to offer its patients who are suffering from periodontal disease with a new, non-surgical treatment technique. The LANAP protocol is an FDA-cleared laser treatment that offers patients a less painful, more successful treatment alternative to conventional gum surgery because there is no need for cutting or sutures.



The LANAP (Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure) protocol is one of the only scientifically, research-proven methodologies that result in true periodontal regeneration, new bone growth and gum tissue reattachment. It is minimally invasive surgery that does not require the need for a blade or sutures, and offers very little recession and pain for the patient. The laser uses a particular wavelength that tells the difference between non-healthy and healthy tissue, meaning that it is very safe and selective.

This is the first time periodontists can remove diseased tissue and bacteria from gums without causing damage to healthy tissue. Additionally, there is less pain and downtime, less recession of the gum line, and less time needed to heal when compared with traditional gum surgery.

“We are really excited that we can offer our patients the LANAP protocol, as not many dental offices offer this treatment,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, owner of Spodak Dental Group. “Our goal is to provide our patients with the best possible treatment using state-of-the-art techniques, and we’ve been able to give our patients incredible results.”

The LANAP protocol has also better long-term results and is more predictable when it comes to bone regeneration and connective reattachment of the treated tissue. The laser stimulates the bone that surrounds the root of the tooth and has been proven to create regeneration, and, in many cases, often save teeth that might have been previously extracted due to bone loss. In many cases, the treatment can even reverse the effects of periodontal disease and the patient’s gum health will continue to improve over time.

Periodontal diseases range from simple gum inflammation to serious disease that results in major damage to the soft tissue and bone that support the teeth. When gingivitis is not treated, it can advance to periodontitis, which means there is inflammation around the tooth. In periodontitis, gums pull away from the teeth and form spaces, called pockets, that become infected. Bacterial toxins and the body’s natural response to infection start to break down the bone and connective tissue that hold teeth in place. If not treated, the bones, gums, and tissue that support the teeth are destroyed and the teeth may eventually have to be removed.

The goal of the Spodak Dental Group team is to help their patients keep their teeth for a lifetime, and the LANAP protocol allows their patients to do just that.

Since 1976, the Spodak Dental Group has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Please visit www.SpodakDental.com or call (561) 498-0050 for more information or to make an appointment.

