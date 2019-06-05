Spodak Dental Group Spends 43rd Anniversary At Their Ninth Annual Beach Cleanup Event

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spodak Dental Group celebrated the company’s 43rd Anniversary by giving back to their community and cleaning up the Delray’s beach. The Ninth Annual SDG Beach Cleanup was held Sunday, June 2 at the Delray Beach South End, South Tower 5, and more than 60 pounds of trash was removed by more than 75 community members.



The amount of waste in the world’s oceans is increasing at a rapid pace, with much of it cluttering the seabed and clogging up the stomachs of sea creatures. For ocean lovers, Spodak Dental Group’s Annual Beach Cleanup event brings an opportunity to ensure Delray’s waterways and oceans stand a fighting chance against increasing numbers of debris and waste.

“The beach cleanup is not only about cleaning the beach, but also about creating awareness in our community,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist. “By partnering with other Earth-conscious local companies, we are able to increase our reach and make a great impact.”

Spodak Dental Group partnered not only with the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, but also other local businesses including Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Delray Beach Water Sports, Caloosa Water Wear, Pizza Rustica, Delivery Dudes and Saltwater Brewery. Together the team was able to collect 120 cigarette butts, 50 bottle caps, 20 plastic bottles, 20 plastic straws and plastic utensils and two yards of fishing line/rope, among other items.

The statistics speak for themselves. More than 1 million plastic bags are used worldwide every minute, with estimates pointing toward 160 million metric tons ending up in the ocean by 2025. This is the ninth event that Spodak Dental Group has hosted and the team is dedicated to cleaning their local beach for many years to come.

About Spodak Dental:

Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, is a comprehensive dental destination providing all general and specialty services in one convenient, state-of-the-art, LEED Gold Certified facility. The team of General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and Anesthesiologists are uniquely equipped to treat all dental health needs. Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call (561) 498-0050 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/spodak-dental-group-spends-43rd-anniversary-at-their-ninth-annual-beach-cleanup-event/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.