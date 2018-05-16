Spodak Dental Group Sponsored Womens Self-Defense Class as Part of Family Wellness Month

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Spodak Dental Group sponsored a LADIES F.I.R.S.T.™ Self Defense class this past Friday, May 11 as part of Family Wellness Month. The class was led by Sgt. Ken Stephens (ret.), a 20-year veteran police officer with 16 years of S.W.A.T. experience. The roughly three-hour course was completely underwritten by Dr. Craig Spodak as a way to help community members learn tips to protect themselves if ever faced with an attacker.



“In light of the recent happenings in the news about horrific acts taking place in schools and community buildings, we, as business owners, need to take all the steps we can to protect our community members,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, owner of Spodak Dental Group. “If I can help to save one person’s life, it’s all worth it.”

All female community members, regardless of age, athleticism, strength, flexibility and body types, were invited to participate, and roughly 30 people were in attendance. Attendees learned how to use gravity, leverage and technique to deter an attacker.

“If a technique won’t work against a motivated attacker, I won’t teach it. It’s that simple,” says Ken Stephens, Founder of Ladies F.I.R.S.T.™ Self Defense.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in five women is raped during her lifetime, and one in three women have been victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime. On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.

For more information about the next self-defense class at Spodak Dental Group, please visit: https://www.spodakdental.com/.

About Spodak Dental:

Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, is a comprehensive dental destination providing all general and specialty services in one convenient, state-of-the-art, LEED Gold Certified facility. The team of General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and Anesthesiologists are uniquely equipped to treat all dental health needs. Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call (561) 498-0050 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information.

About LADIES F.I.R.S.T.:

The mission of Ladies F.I.R.S.T. (Female Immediate Response Survival Training) is to provide the most effective, reality-based women’s self-defense strategies and techniques available. Owner Ken Stephens has developed this product by combining 20 years of law enforcement experience with 16 years of S.W.A.T. experience and more than 37 years of martial arts experience. While other programs include fancy “karate moves” that only work against overly cooperative training partners, Ladies F.I.R.S.T.™ is comprised of techniques that are based on the most common and proven principles of combat, physics, psychology and physiology. For more information, please visit http://www.ladiesfirstselfdefense.com/.

