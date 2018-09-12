Spodak Dental Group To Provide Free Dental Care as Part of Freedom Day USA on October 11, 2018

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spodak Dental Group (“SDG”) proudly announces its participation in the Sixth Annual Freedom Day USA, in which SDG will provide complimentary dental services to the men and women of our Armed Forces, and their immediate family members. Freedom Day USA is a “Day of Free” to thank military personnel and their families for the sacrifices they make each day to ensure our freedom.



“Unfortunately, highly-skilled dentistry is not always accessible to members of the military for many reasons,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, owner of Spodak Dental Group and National Committee Member for Freedom Day USA. “We consider this an honor and a duty to take care of our military members by providing exceptional dental care to them and their families, leaving them with one less thing they have to worry about while they are away serving our country.”

This year, Freedom Day USA will be held nationwide on Thursday, October 11, 2018, and in honor of this day, Spodak Dental Group will provide veterans, active military members and their families free cleanings, exams, fillings, X-rays, treatment for tooth pain, and extractions. Spodak Dental Group is the only dental office in Delray Beach, Fla. offering these complimentary services.

Dr. Craig Spodak has been placed on the National Committee for Freedom Day USA 2018 following his participation since the event’s inception and exemplary results in previous years, where he has led a huge charge within his dental facility resulting in more than $180,000 combined in total dental work provided to support this cause. Last year alone, the dental team was able to treat more than 35 military members, many of who had dental pain and needed immediate attention.

“I was quite surprised that there are very few companies that really help the veterans at this time,” said Veteran Barry Levey, a 2016 Freedom Day USA patient at Spodak Dental Group. “And I wish other businesses would follow and give back just like us veterans did give for our country. If I had to do it again, I would.”

Spodak Dental Group encourages military members and their families to call the facility and book appointments early this year, as the team anticipates a very busy day of dental care: (561) 498-0050 or inform@spodakdental.com. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

About Spodak Dental:

Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, is a comprehensive dental destination providing all general and specialty services in one convenient, state-of-the-art, LEED Gold Certified facility. The team of General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and Anesthesiologists are uniquely equipped to treat all dental health needs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call (561) 498-0050 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/spodak-dental-group-to-provide-free-dental-care-as-part-of-freedom-day-usa-on-october-11-2018/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.