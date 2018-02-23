Spodak Dental Group’s Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon Is Available to Treat Patients on Saturdays

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Juan C. Arroyo, Spodak Dental Group’s Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, is now seeing patients on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. While it is unprecedented for dental offices to be open on Saturdays, it is even rarer for the oral surgeon to be available and treat patients. Normally, if a patient was experiencing pain on Friday evening or Saturday, he/she would have to wait to be seen until Monday.



Spodak Dental Group is a full-service practice that is conveniently equipped to meet all dental needs and provide patients with comprehensive, comfortable treatment in one location. Patients are able to receive all treatments and services including cleaning, whitening, simple fillings and extractions, to implants, Invisalign® and complete cosmetic and reconstructive smile enhancements.

“We are really excited that our oral surgeon is able to treat patients on Saturdays,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, owner of Spodak Dental Group. “Many patients have dental emergencies over the weekend and they shouldn’t have to wait in pain until Monday.”

Since 1976, the Spodak Dental Group has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. The office is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and accepts most PPO dental insurances.

