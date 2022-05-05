Spring and Summer is festival and event season in Miami County, and 2022 promises to bring a

full calendar of exciting events to the area. By the time these festivals roll around, we will be

ready to celebrate with abandon!

As you look forward to the warmer months and a visit to Miami County, do not miss these fun

events scheduled for the region this year.

Taste of the Arts

Join us for an amazing celebration of the arts! Taste of the Arts is a one-day family-friendly

event celebrating our amazing food and arts community.

Enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, a kid’s activity area, Ohio craft beers and

more. The event will also showcase local restaurants and caterers and their most popular menu

items.

Join us in downtown Piqua on Friday, May 13th from 5 – 9 p.m. for the official kickoff to summer

in Miami County!

This summer is on its way to a fun-filled, festival celebration! We hope you will join us for all of

the fun in Miami County.



Miami County Food Truck Rally & Competition

A full day of food, fun, and fundraising! The Miami County Food Truck Rally and Competition is

a unique event for the Miami County Agricultural Society, held at the Miami County Fairgrounds

on May 21, 2022.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., attendees are invited for lunch, dinner, or both! Sample food, shop

small, and enjoy all of the unique offerings from vendors.

This event promises to have something for everyone, from main courses, desserts, or specialty

beverages – there’s a food truck for you!

In addition to the food trucks, there will be an outdoor beer and wine garden with entertainment

provided throughout the day. Admission and parking are free.



Bradford Railroad Heritage Festival

The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum is a place for all railroad enthusiasts to travel through time

and explore local railroad history through old photos, interactive displays, and other

memorabilia.

On June 4th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Museum will present the Bradford Railroad Heritage

Festival – a day-long event to celebrate the 130 years of railroad history.

Experience the railroad history exhibits, train layouts, and fun games for the kids, along with

plenty of educational opportunities.

Additionally, Thomas the Train play area, Thomas KiddieTrain, Drone Race, and Kiddie Tractor

Pull will also take place.

Troy Strawberry Festival

The Troy Strawberry Festival has returned for 2022. This year, it’s better than ever! This premier

midwest festival will feature more than 100 arts and crafts vendors and 60+ food vendors in

historic downtown Troy.

For more than 46 years, the Troy Strawberry Festival has been supporting local non-profits. In

fact, each of the food vendors has partnered with a non-profit organization serving Miami

County. Every purchase goes toward raising funds and furthering their specific mission.

On June 4th and 5th, enjoy our local vendors and downtown businesses, as well as sample

delicious food and great music!

On Saturday, enjoy the activities from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday, festivities take place from

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canal Music Festival

Where having fun is mandatory! The Canal Music Fest will take place on June 11th at City Park

in Tipp City, Ohio. This free, family-friendly event has taken place for more than 10 years and

continues to gain momentum.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the first band kicking off at 6:15 p.m. We are excited to welcome

Head Games—The Foreigner Tribute and local favorite, Stranger.

This is a family-friendly event, so bring the kids and enjoy great food, drinks, and music as well

as the opportunity to gather with old friends. Backpacks and coolers are not allowed, but feel

free to bring a blanket or chair. The show will go on – rain or shine!

We are surely going to rock the park this year!



History Alive at the Johnston Farm

Come experience Living History at its finest! History Alive at Fort Piqua is a historical

reenactment of the timeline from (Pickawillany) – 1862 (Camp Piqua).

A wide variety of demonstrations, activities, reenactments, and more will take visitors on a

historical journey to some of the most exciting times this place has ever seen.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the Johnston Home, enjoy a canal boat ride, and view

the museum.

The Johnston home, the Indian and Canal Museum, and the canal boat General Harrison of

Piqua all will help visitors visualize a time long past. This event is presented by Johnson Farm

and Indian Agency, on July 30th and July 31st from noon to 5 p.m.

Daily Schedule:

Museum Open Noon – 5 p.m.

Canal Boats Rides: 12:30, 2:30, & 4:00 p.m.

Johnston Home Tours: 12:30, 2:30, & 3:30 p.m.



Down A River, Down A Beer

Down A River, Down A Beer is Piqua’s annual riverside craft beer festival that promotes great

beer and encourages appreciation and conservation of the Great Miami River.

Craft beer aficionados can sample tastings from almost 100 craft beers and plenty of delicious

food. The event will take place behind the old Piqua Power Plant on August 13th from 6-9 p.m.

Grab a ticket online purchase from the Mainstreet Piqua website to be mailed to you.

A $5 designated driver ticket will also be available for purchase at the gate.



Tippapalooza Music Festival

Celebrate a weekend at the 9th annual Tippapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, September 3,

2022, at Tipp City Park.

The annual gathering features local Ohio musicians. Past festivals have showcased such Miami

Valley favorites as Seth Canaan and the Carriers, This Pine Box, and A Voice of Your Own.

Proceeds from the festival benefit charities in and around Tipp City. This incredible event will

feature live bands, food trucks, and craft beer.

Admission is $10; children under 12 years of age are free. Bring your lawn chairs and Frisbees.

(No coolers permitted).



As always, check our website, HomeGrownGreat.com for more events! We have so many we can’t list them all here!

The post Spring and Summer Festivals in Miami County Ohio! appeared first on Home Grown Great.