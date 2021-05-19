Spring and Summer is festival and event season in Miami County, and 2021 promises to bring a full calendar of exciting events to the area. By the time these festivals roll around, we will be ready to celebrate with abandon!

As you look forward to the warmer months and a visit to Miami County, do not miss these fun events scheduled for the region this year.

Miami County Food Truck Rally & Competition

A full day of food, fun, and fundraising! The Miami County Food Truck Rally and Competition is a unique event for the Miami County Agricultural Society, held at the Miami County Fairgrounds on May 22, 2021.

This event promises to have something for everyone, from main courses, desserts, or specialty beverages – there’s a food truck for you!

In addition to the food trucks, there will be an outdoor beer and wine garden with entertainment provided throughout the day.

Beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting until 9 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to peruse the many options available at the rally. Admission and parking are free.

Bradford Railroad Heritage Festival

The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum is a place for all railroad enthusiasts to travel through time and explore local railroad history through old photos, interactive displays, and other memorabilia.

On June 5th from 10 am – 4 pm, the Museum will share a day-long event to celebrate the 130 years of railroad history. At the Bradford Railroad Heritage Festival, there will be plenty of railroad exhibits, train vendors, crafts, contents, and more.

Strawberry Jam

While the Strawberry Festival will certainly be missed, the Strawberry Jam is sure to bring a good time to downtown Troy!

On June 4th and 5th, join residents for a local celebration showcasing music and food. Even if it is on a much smaller scale, this festival will still be a great way to get outside and enjoy our local vendors and downtown businesses, as well as sample delicious food and great music!

On Friday, festivities take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, enjoy the activities from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Canal Music Festival

The first-ever, all-local Canal Music Fest will take place on June 12th at Tipp City Park in Tipp City, Ohio. This free, family-friendly event has taken place for more than 10 years and continues to gain momentum, growing from roughly 200 attendees in 2010 to roughly 4,000+ people in 2016 and beyond.

Enjoy great food, drinks, and music as well as the opportunity to gather with old friends.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with food and beverages available for purchase at 5pm the first band kicking off at 6:15 p.m. Here are some of the bands we are looking forward to:

Stranger

Zac Nelson

Seconds 2 Surrender

Redman-Haas Band

Join us as we celebrate all local, all night. We are surely going to rock the park this year!

Vintage in the Village

Experience Tipp City like never before! Taking place on June 19th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vintage in the Village is a one-day event showcasing the wonderful offerings downtown has to offer.

Shop for vintage, antique, and artisan treasures from our local businesses downtown. There will also be a wide variety of food trucks and activities. Plus, kids are invited to “play in the street” in a dedicated kids’ area.

Visit our vendors inside and out for this amazing experience!

Piqua 4th Fest

This is everything a July 4th celebration should be! Live music, food and activities from 3 p.m.-9:30 p.m. This takes you right up until the city of Piqua puts on their brilliant fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Check out more information here.

History Alive at the Johnston Farm

Come experience Living History at its finest! History Alive at Fort Piqua is a historical reenactment of the timeline from (Pickawillany) – 1862 (Camp Piqua).

A wide variety of demonstrations, activities, reenactments, and more will take visitors on a historical journey to some of the most exciting times this place has ever seen.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the Johnston Home, enjoy a canal boat ride, and view the museum.

The Johnston home, the Indian and Canal Museum, and the canal boat General Harrison of Piqua all will help visitors visualize a time long past. This event is presented by Johnson Farm and Indian Agency, on July 23rd at 12 p.m. and July 25th at 5 p.m.

Daily Schedule:

Museum Open Noon – 5 p.m.

Canal Boats Rides: 12:30, 2:30, & 4:00 p.m.

Johnston Home Tours: 12:30, 2:30, & 3:30 p.m.

Down A River, Down A Beer

Meet us behind the old Piqua Power Plant on August 14th from 6-10 p.m.

Craft beer aficionados can sample tastings from a selection of 99 craft beers at the 7th Annual Down A River, Down A Beer Festival.

Grab a ticket online purchase from the Mainstreet Piqua website to be mailed to you.

A $5 designated driver ticket will also be available for purchase at the gate.

Miami Valley Music Fest

For more than 15 years, the Miami Valley Music Fest has showcased many of the region’s best artists and musicians while raising thousands of dollars for local charities.

The event will take place on August 14th and 15th and combine art and giving, showcasing the region’s best musicians as well as providing grants to charity organizations.

In addition to live music, food, vendors, and activities for the kids will be available.

General Admission tickets are $25 to $75 and include access to the festival, free parking in the designated general parking areas, and camping in the general areas.

Tickets for additional amenities, including VIP tickets for access to the VIP area, free food and drink, and access to flush toilets, VIP parking, reserved camping, and car camping are available for purchase.

Tippapalooza Music Festival 2020

Celebrate a weekend at the 10th annual Tippapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Tipp City Park.

The annual Tippapalooza gathering features local Ohio musicians. Past festivals have showcased such Miami Valley favorites as Seth Canaan and the Carriers, This Pine Box, and A Voice of Your Own.

Proceeds from the festival benefit charities in and around Tipp City. This incredible event will feature live bands, food trucks, and craft beer.

Admission is $10; children under 12 years of age are free. Bring your lawn chairs and Frisbees. (No coolers permitted).

For updated information on these upcoming events and others, contact us today!

Taste of Piqua

This year, the Piqua Arts Council is partnering with Mainstreet Piqua in a new event, Taste of Piqua. This event is a combination of Piqua Arts Council’s Arts & Ale Festival and Mainstreet Piqua’s Taste of the Arts.

On September 18th from 12 – 10 p.m. in Downtown Piqua, enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, a kid’s activity area, Ohio craft beers, and more.

Join us for an amazing celebration of the arts at the Taste of Piqua Festival!

This summer is on its way to a fun-filled, festival celebration! We hope you will join us for all of the fun in Miami County.

