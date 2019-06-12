Spring Creek Labs to Exhibit at MJBizConNEXT in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La., June 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spring Creek Labs Inc. announced today that thousands of cannabis industry innovators and 250 exhibitors will meet at MJBizConNEXT. The event will take place on June 12-14, 2019 at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Executives, emerging leaders, and other professionals will see cutting-edge innovations at MJBizConNEXT. They’ll learn how to expand their business in the growing cannabis market. Attendees will meet industry professionals at specialized tracks, qualified sessions, and expo spaces.

The Hemp Daily Conference will debut this year at MJBizConNEXT. It will feature tutorials, discussions, and seminars on hemp cultivation, processing, and sales. Attendees will get an in-depth look at hemp-related opportunities, regulations, and legal developments.

“We’re bringing together the best minds across the hemp supply chain, from cultivation to processing to retailing,” says Kristen Nichols, editor of Hemp Industry Daily, “to help new and longtime entrepreneurs turn this hemp opportunity into a thriving business.”

At the MJBizConNEXT Executive Summit, C-suite professionals will discuss real-world scenarios impacting businesses. Roundtable discussions will center around managing opportunities, building partnerships, and negotiating mergers.

MJBizConNEXT is the largest, longest-running, and most trusted B2B cannabis trade show

June 12-14, 2019 in New Orleans, LA

All professionals in the cannabis industry are welcome to attend

Register for the NEXT Experience and Executive Summit at https://mjbizconference.com/next/

The Hemp Industry Daily Conference is a separately ticketed conference from MJBizConNEXT. Register for the conference at https://mjbizconference.com/hemp/

Spring Creek Labs is a US-based CBD manufacturer. They have over a decade of experience farming, manufacturing, and packaging CBD products. They offer 100% farm-to-shelf products, including capsules, creams, lotions, powders, and gummies.

Spring Creek Labs offers white label products for retail and contract manufacturing options. They also use 100% USA-grown hemp and advanced extraction methods. They offer custom formula orders that start with certified hemp crops. Their processes go through rigorous testing to result in the purest product available.

Their FDA-registered facilities are staffed with over 150 CBD manufacturing specialists. They have strong relationships with crucial experts and regulators in the CBD industry. Come visit Spring Creek Labs at Booth 338! And find private label CBD products available for your brand at http://www.springcreeklabs.com/.

Contact Information:

Spring Creek Labs

(888) 470-7779

sales@springcreeklabs.com

15 South 1400 West

Lindon, UT 84042

