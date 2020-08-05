SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spyine, a well-established phone monitoring application, rolled out a new parental monitoring feature for its users recently. The iPhone Parental Monitoring feature helps track the iPhone activities and is expected to solve the biggest problem of parents.



The advancement in technology has introduced several useful tools and applications to the world. The latest addition to this list is the new feature offered by a phone monitoring solution in their announcement.

This feature focuses on providing a reliable way to monitor any iPhone remotely. Parents always find it challenging to keep an eye on their children’s activities. This feature should help them keep an eye on them, ensuring they are safe from the internet Frauds.

About Spyine

Spyine is a phone monitoring platform introduced as a complete solution for employers and parents. With different features to monitor web activities, Spyine is widely used by the parents, employees, and partners.

After this launch, they have released a statement: “No matter how much you keep an eye on your children, they will find a way to do what they want. Our new feature is designed for the parents to monitor their children and keep them safe from never-ending digital crimes. The application has an easy to use interface that works for parents with no technical knowledge.”

The company is confident in its new feature and claims that the corporate world can also use it. According to them, it is a useful feature for organizations who are worried about their employees and company data.

Most of the organizations believe that the cause behind the decreasing productivity of their employees relates to their mobile phones. The parental feature by Spyine has provided an easy solution to the companies to keep an eye on their employees.

Before this update, the application was limited to location tracking and call logs. However, now they can monitor the web activities to ensure that their data is safe with their employees.

There is also an improvement in the location tracking feature. Parents or organizations can now get the live location of the tracked device right from their online account.

The main reason behind the need for this feature is increasing cybercrimes. Every day, you can find thousands of cybercrimes including teenagers, on the internet. Additionally, the excessive use of mobile phones can impact their studies and social life as well.

Many parents have expressed their concerns about this problem. However, this new iPhone Parental Monitoring feature may come out as a rescue for them.

From tracking their browser history to knowing their exact location, this feature has everything needed to ensure their children’s safety. The feature is already used by thousands of its users and has worked perfectly for them.

Spyine is in talks to roll out an exclusive feature for the organizations to protect their data and improve their employee’s productivity. However, the parental control feature has worked just as great for the organizations as well.

To find out more about Spyine iPhone monitoring solutions, visit the website: https://spyine.com/iphone-parental-monitoring-app.html.

To see Spyine in action, view the demo: https://i.spyine.com/demo/dashboard.html.

Main website: https://spyine.com/.

Disclaimer: use of product intended only for use where legal to do so.

