PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Renowned celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson and Master Colorist Jason Backe are excited to have stylist Cece Nunez of Salon Sardis join the Ted Gibson Artistic Team in participating in this season’s Spring/Summer 2020 New York Fashion Week!



Cece will join the team in contributing their hairstyling talents to top shows.

“Fashion and hair dictate each other and it’s so great to have an incredible group of industry professionals to join us at the most prestigious fashion week in the world,” says Gibson.

Multi-talented Cece Nunez – Master Colorist/Stylist, Licensed Tattoo Artist, Make-up Artist, Owner of Salon Sardis – has been serving the Bay Area for over 20 years and has since opened Salon Sardis in St. Petersburg for over 4 years.

“New York Fashion Week has been one of the meccas of my career. I am beyond thrilled to have this amazing opportunity to express my creative skills with Ted Gibson and Jason Backe in my own home town,” says Nunez.

For more on Cece Nunez and her work, got to:

Instagram: @cece_stylist

Facebook: @SalonSardis

Web: https://www.salonsardis.com/

The Ted Gibson Artistic Team is a group of the highest caliber artists from around the country. Every member has auditioned for Ted Gibson and has been hand selected to be a part of this elite society. Members are included in the most exciting events in the beauty industry including New York Fashion Week, the top industry trade shows in the country, working with celebrities, models and most importantly, elevating our industry through educating hairdressers nationwide. For more information visit https://tedgibson.com.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0805s2p-cece-nunez-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Salon Sardis

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/st-petersburg-hairstylist-cece-nunez-of-salon-sardis-to-join-the-ted-gibson-artistic-team-for-new-york-fashion-week/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.