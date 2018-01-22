St. Thomas University holds groundbreaking ceremony for its new Gus Machado School of Business Complex

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 22, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — St. Thomas University will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday, Jan. 24, for its new Gus Machado School of Business Complex. The new building will have state-of-the-art classrooms with a robust technology infrastructure. It will include a trading room and a global conference auditorium.



Housed in it will be the Center for Cybersecurity; the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation; the Center for Sports Administration; and the Center for Trade and Logistics. The Gus Machado School of Business offers 21 different undergraduate degrees and 27 different graduate degrees.

WHO:

Franklyn Casale , president of St. Thomas University

, president of St. Thomas University Gus and Lilliam Machado , South Florida business leaders and entrepreneurs

, South Florida business leaders and entrepreneurs Jorge Rico , trustee and co-chair of the Gus Machado School of Business Advisory Board

, trustee and co-chair of the Gus Machado School of Business Advisory Board Somnath Bhattacharya, dean of the Gus Machado School of Business

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the future site of the new building, across the campus chapel.

WHERE: St. Thomas University

16401 NW 37 Ave.

Miami Gardens, FL 33054

About St. Thomas University:

The only Catholic Archdiocesan-sponsored University in Florida, St. Thomas University (www.stu.edu) places an institutional emphasis on social justice and ethical behavior, and provides its globally diverse student body with low student/teacher ratios.

The private, non-profit university offers more than 45 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degrees at its 144-acre campus in Miami Gardens, Fla., and through distance learning, including one of the oldest (and highly ranked) undergraduate programs in Sports Administration in the country. From 1970 to 1992, St. Thomas University was the training and practice home of the Miami Dolphins.

More information: https://www.stu.edu/ .

