BROOKSVILLE, Fla., April 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tampa Bay startup developing smart home control systems, Atmos Home, has now shifted gears to produce a new type of ventilator to address the nationwide ventilator shortage due to the COVID-19 crisis.



Atmos Home is leading an effort involving scientists and healthcare experts to produce a ventilator to help meet the continuing surge of respiratory cases as a result of the coronavirus. This new type of ventilator is built around automated compression of a bag valve mask.

Normally a smart home equipment developer, Atmos Home has the credential of developing the world’s first smart home hub that combines all major home automation control protocols combined with touch, voice, gesture, and app controls.

The company’s founder, Mark Lyle, has previously developed solutions for NASA and other wireless infrastructure providers. With its primary business sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic, Atmos Home has utilized its skills and components to deliver a game-changer for medical professionals treating patients with COVID-19.

The innovative endeavor from Atmos Home involved re-tooling to create an automated version of a bag valve mask. These bulbous face masks are used as breathing apparatuses, normally squeezed manually by caregivers in order to help patients keep breathing. Atmos Home’s concept was to eliminate manual operation and design a machine to actuate the air bag automatically, pushing air into a patient’s lungs.

“I think we are injecting some reliability into the mix,” Lyle said. “Plus, the complexity to be able to adjust those critical factors like breaths per minute, inhalation exhalation ratio… and so forth that some of the other projects might not be addressing.”

Atmos Home is collaborating on the project with scientists, engineers, and doctors from around the globe and plans to open source the designs for its solution. It has been observed that many early stage patients that only require minimal amount of breathing assistance are currently occupying ventilators. According to the project team, their new innovation can be used by these patients.

“Now you have freed up a nurse or an EMT, and potentially freed up a ventilation machine, so absolutely the goal is to avoid the situation that we’re in today,” Lyle said.

Having already created the prototype, Atmos Home informs that the cost to manufacture its new ventilation device will be less than a tenth of the price of a full-blown ventilator and it can be manufactured from readily available components. The company is now looking to quickly obtain FDA approval for its device.

“If all of us working on this project can save some lives in the process,” Lyle added, “that’s the ultimate goal.”

To find out more about Atmos Home, please visit https://atmoshome.com/atmosvent

