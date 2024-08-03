Stephen Marlow, charged in a Butler Township quadruple murder, was back in court on Tuesday, July 23. Forty-year-old Marlow waived his personal appearance at a competency restoration hearing and appeared via video conference from Summit Behavioral Health Care near Cincinnati.

Police say Marlow shot and killed four of his neighbors in August 2022. Marlow is charged with 22 counts, including aggravated murder.

According to court records filed on Friday, May 31, a report written by a doctor at a behavioral healthcare facility indicated that it was her opinion that Marlow was now competent to stand trial. During an in-chambers conference on Thursday, June 13, counsel for Marlow objected to said report and requested a second opinion examination regarding Marlow's restoration to competency.

During Tuesday's hearing, the court heard testimony from two psychologists regarding their reports on Marlow's competency.

A judge will consider what he heard, and reach a decision at a later date.