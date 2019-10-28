ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of REALTORS® has appointed Stephen Walker as a large brokerage representative to the Board of Directors for 2020 on behalf of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties.



Stephen was recognized as the #3 overall Elite Associate in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties in 2018 and attained the Chairman’s Circle Diamond award level representing the top one half of 1% in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network in 2018.

He has previously served in numerous industry and local community roles including Georgia REALTOR® of the Year 2017, NAR Hall of Fame 2018, President of the Fayette County Board of REALTORS®, Fayette County REALTOR of the Year (2017, 2014, 2004), Women’s Council of REALTORS® at the local and state levels, Georgia Association of REALTORS®, Kiwanis of Fayette County, Southside Church, and local Fayette county schools. Stephen has successfully attained certifications including ABR, ASR, CRS, GRI, PMN, SFR, SRES, and SRS.

“We are proud to have Stephen Walker represent our company on the NAR Board of Directors,” said Dan Forsman, president & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “Stephen is an accomplished leader and has an outstanding record of serving his clients, customer and fellow REALTORS. He is respected by his peers and we look forward to the difference he can make in this important and prestigious role.”

Jan Baker, Regional Vice President at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties and member of the NAR Hall of Fame was the previous company representative as the NAR Director. Due to the outstanding engagement of leaders like Stephen Walker and Jan Baker, the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® is uniquely positioned to succeed in serving members, the real estate industry, and real estate clients.

“It has been my pleasure and privilege to serve as our company representative to The National Association of REALTORS Board of Directors for the past 8 years,” said Jan Baker. “I am delighted to pass this honor to Stephen as he is held in high regard for his professionalism and integrity. I am confident he will have an auspicious future!”

“It has been a pleasure watching Stephen Walker grow as a REALTOR and leader for our industry,” said Steve Quinn, Southern Crescent Regional Vice President & Managing Broker for the Peachtree City office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “Stephen has the experience, insight and passion to truly make a difference in this new role.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has over 1,650 associates and 26 locations across the Greater Metro Atlanta and North Georgia area. The company generated over $4 Billion in sales volume and 12,016 transaction sides in 2018. Trendgraphix reports that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is ranked #1 in home sales for the Greater Metro Atlanta area.

Led by President and CEO Dan Forsman, the organization offers a full suite of real estate services including residential real estate, luxury real estate, new homes services, condo/ high-rise services, commercial real estate, corporate relocation, property management, mortgage lending, title and settlement services, home warranties and insurance. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Learn more at: https://www.bhhsgeorgia.com/

