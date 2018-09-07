Strategic Benefits Advisors Adds Lesley Posey to Its Benefits Consulting Team

ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 7, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm Strategic Benefits Advisors (SBA) today announced the appointment of Lesley Posey to the position of benefits consultant. In this role, Posey will provide pension and retiree medical plan sponsors with a full array of actuarial and strategic advisory services, including administration services for defined benefit plans.



Posey joins SBA from Willis Towers Watson, where she was a consultant serving the firm’s US Retirement line of business. Her career as a retirement actuary spans 30 years and several of the industry’s largest firms; Posey worked nearly half of her career for Willis Towers Watson and two predecessors (Towers Perrin and Watson Wyatt Worldwide). She also spent time with Buck Consultants and Ernst & Young and served as an in-house contractor for The Coca-Cola Company through outsourcing provider Pension Resource Group.

Posey’s pension and retiree medical consulting expertise includes plan design, administration and forecasting; governmental filings and nondiscrimination testing; and plan operational reviews and troubleshooting (such as data and calculation remediation and lost participant resolution). She has served dozens of pension plan sponsors and administrators across a wide range of industries.

“Strategic Benefits Advisors, where experience runs deep and service is delivered with a personal touch, is a refreshing culture to be a part of,” said Posey. “Having responsibility for not just plan valuation work but also plan administration is especially rewarding; I love helping plan sponsors solve their particularly challenging benefits issues and make sure their plans are operating as they should.”

“Strategic Benefits Advisors is proud to have built one of the industry’s most seasoned consulting teams. When it comes to recruiting new advisors, we look for the right mix of experience and passion — which we found in spades in Lesley,” said SBA Co-Founder and Principal Mindy Zatto. “We are delighted to welcome her to SBA and know that our clients will benefit from her years of serving pension plan sponsors with excellence.”

Posey is an Enrolled Actuary (EA) and an Associate of the Society of Actuaries (ASA). She officially joined SBA in April 2018 and is based in the company’s Atlanta metro office. Posey holds a bachelor’s degree in math and economics from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.

About Strategic Benefits Advisors:

Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits issues for clients ranging from 500 to over 250,000 employees. Founded in 2002 by veteran consultants Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition.

With an average of over 20 years in the field, SBA’s team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry.

For more information, visit http://www.sba-inc.com/.

