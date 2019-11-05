ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) has been named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s list of the top 20 employee benefits and compensation companies in Atlanta.



Atlanta-based SBA was recognized for being one of the metro area’s top employers of benefit consultants. The firm’s staff of 26 consultants and growing is among the most seasoned in the market, serving numerous Fortune 500 companies and other mid- to large-sized clients across North America with services ranging from plan design and administration to vendor search to actuarial services.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as a top provider of employee benefits consulting,” said SBA Co-Founder and Principal Andy Adams. “We take pride in helping companies more effectively manage their benefit plans. Our experienced and objective consultants have helped employers save millions of dollars, avoid thousands of hours of wasted effort and dramatically improve participant satisfaction.”

About Strategic Benefits Advisors

Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits issues for clients ranging from 500 to over 300,000 employees. Founded in 2002 by veteran consultants Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition.

With an average of over 20 years in the field, SBA’s team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.sba-inc.com/.

