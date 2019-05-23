Strategic Benefits Advisors Taps Leslie Olds as Senior Benefits Consultant

ATLANTA, Ga., May 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) has hired veteran retirement plans leader Leslie Olds for the role of senior benefits consultant. A retirement benefits consultant of 28 years, Olds will advise SBA’s plan sponsor clients on managing all aspects of their broad-based and executive retirement programs, including financing, design, implementation, administration and compliance.



Immediately before joining SBA, Olds was a partner in Aon’s (NYSE:AON) retirement division, where she oversaw business operations for six markets in the south region. Before that, Olds spent more than 15 years at global advisory, brokerage and solutions company Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), where she was a senior consultant in the firm’s retirement practice.

Olds’ areas of specialty as a retirement benefits consultant include qualified and nonqualified retirement plans, post-retirement welfare plans, the design and implementation of new retirement programs, retirement plan merger and acquisition strategies and the alignment of benefits funding and accounting policies with business objectives. She has led major retirement plan projects for Fortune 500 companies, helping her clients generate hundreds of millions of dollars in cost savings.

“Leslie is a leader in retirement benefits consulting with a demonstrated track record of driving business performance, developing high-performing teams and delivering superior client service,” said SBA Co-Founder and Principal Mindy Zatto. “We are proud to have a professional of her talent solving plan sponsors’ benefits challenges as part of the Strategic Benefits Advisors team.”

Olds holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in applied mathematics from Northwestern University. She has earned the designations of Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA), Enrolled Actuary (EA), Fellow of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries (FCA) and Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA).

About Strategic Benefits Advisors:

Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits issues for clients ranging from 500 to over 250,000 employees. Founded in 2002 by veteran consultants Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition. With an average of over 20 years in the field, SBA’s team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.sba-inc.com/.

