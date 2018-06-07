Stratum Structural Systems Honored with ‘Best Of 2018′ award from HomeAdvisor

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., June 7, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stratum Structural Systems (stratumrepair.com) was honored with this year’s “Best Of 2018” award from HomeAdvisor. Each year, the national home improvement resource presents this award to the best home maintenance and repair professionals in the industry who have shown a relentless commitment to high quality, customer satisfaction, and ethical business practices.



“Recognition from HomeAdvisor is quite an honor because of their high standards and reputation,” says Stratum co-owner, Brett Grohmann, “but it’s the validation from our customers that means the most.”

Award recipients are selected based on customer feedback and the positivity of their reviews. To be awarded “Best Of 2018,” companies had to maintain an average rating of 4+ stars and have zero customer complaints in the previous year. Stratum has a near perfect overall rating of 4.97 out of 5 stars, with more than twenty-five 5-star reviews on HomeAdvisor alone and hundreds more on other review sites.

“We treat our customers’ homes as if they were our own because it’s the right thing to do,” says Stratum co-owner, Matt Ford. “Each 5-star review is evidence that we are on the right track.”

HomeAdvisor (homeadvisor.com) was established in 1999 and has been committed to giving homeowners an efficient and trustworthy way to find home service providers. They have helped more than 45 million homeowners find trustworthy service providers.

“We’d like to thank our skilled teams who bring their best work every day for our customers. We also thank our customers who have placed their trust in Stratum and have taken time to review us and share their experience with family and friends,” states Grohmann. “We look forward to continuing our commitment and achieving even greater results this upcoming year.”

Learn more at: https://www.stratumrepair.com/.

