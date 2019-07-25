Student Solutions announces strategic partnership with SC Teachers, College Education Majors, and College Professor

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 25 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Student Solutions, a team of teachers, college education majors, and a college professor, launch a Summer Literacy Camp. Directed by Limestone College professor Dr. Teresa White, the Summer Literacy Camp offers a solution to the “summer slide,” the tendency for students to lose some of the reading achievement gains made during the school year, and the epidemic of teacher shortages through recruiting and retention.



The summer slide is the primary contributor to the reading achievement gap between lower and higher-income students. Unequal summer learning opportunities during the early developmental year’s account for achievement differences among socioeconomic groups by the time students reach ninth grade (Alexander, Entwisle & Olsen 2007).

The program affords opportunities for three levels of educators to work in tandem to elevate excellence in education by learning from one another. According to data obtained by The State, 6,705 SC teachers quit their jobs during the 2016-2017 school year. By the 2027-2028 school year, South Carolina is projected to be short by about 6,000 teachers.

South Carolina is not alone in struggling to recruit and retain quality teachers. All 50 states started the school year short of teachers, many just in critical subject areas, according to a US Department of Education report.

“Many of my weaknesses were strengthened with the support of Dr. White and the Reader Leaders that I have this wonderful opportunity to work with,” says Jerushah Falby, Early Childhood Education Major.



*PHOTO CAPTION: (L) Summer Literacy Camp – practicing story retelling. (R) Summer Literacy Camp – scholar practices with the Sentence of the Day.

Serving children in K-5th grade, the Summer Literacy Camp takes place Saturdays throughout July and August in Spartanburg, S.C. Families enjoy a parent program presented at the end of each session by student scholars. The camp also aides in teacher preparation through paid internships and literacy leadership opportunities for educators. Local businesses and community stakeholders generously funded tuition scholarships.

