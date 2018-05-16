Style and Image Disruptor Cheryl Lampard brings style to the GLW Talk Across speaking events

NAPLES, Fla., May 16, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Third Eye Management and Associates announces that Cheryl Lampard will be joining Fox 46 Charlotte team as a commentator for the Royal Wedding discussing style and image branding.



Cheryl Lampard is a Style and Image Disruptor. She is also the founder and principal consultant of Style Matters International, a style and image consultancy whose mission is to enable and empower its clients to discover a personal style that enhances self-image, instills confidence and to recognize that “their image is their brand.”

GLW Talk Across (a unit of Third Eye Management and Associates) is presenting, showcasing and sharing contemporary business structures and focused branding strategies that work for anyone from the aspiring entrepreneur to the established CEO. GLW Talk Across features Karl M. Gibbons, Cheryl Lampard and Loren Weisman speaking both separately and together.

As a speaker for GLW Talk Across, Lampard covers an array of topics with a two-tier focus on showcasing personalized image direction with professional and psychological brand applications.

Lampard will join Gibbons and Weisman this fall in Africa as part of Dr. Kennedy Waningu’s and Africa’s Business forum presenting “Chasing your Brand and Focusing Your Plan” featuring GLW Talk Across.

GLW Talk Across will speak in Nairobi, Kenya at the Nairobi Safari Club, Mombasa, Kenya at Pride Inn CBD, and Nakuru, Kenya at the Nuru Palace.

For more information about GLW Talk Across, the Africa dates as well as the 2019 schedule including Dubai, London and Hawaii, email karl@thirdeyemanagement.com.

Lampard will be joining the Fox 46 Charlotte team as a commentator for this weekend’s Royal Wedding discussing style, image and branding that goes beyond the weekend alone.

“The Meghan effect is much bigger and will last a lot longer than the royal ceremony on Saturday. Since she will never become Queen, she has a greater leeway to take more style risks as she also has the ability to test and extend the preconceived boundaries of conventional expectations,” says Lampard.

Lampard goes on to state: “Meghan Markle will become the biggest royal style disruptor since Princess Diana. The bar was set by Princess Diana and the soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex will elevate the bar even higher. In British culture, not only in the world of fashion, but just like Harry’s mother, she will have a huge influence in contemporary British popular culture.”

Cheryl works both with individuals and Fortune 500 companies in the USA and UK and has made numerous appearances on TV and radio – making her the “go to” expert in all matters of style. One of her clients described working with Cheryl as like “having your own Mary Poppins.”

More information: http://stylemattersinternational.com/.

For more information on GLW Talk Across, visit: https://www.glwtalkacross.com/.

About Third Eye Management and Associates:

Third Eye Management & Associates is committed to offering the highest quality advice and training across specialist areas of business management and marketing for our clients. This is achieved through our personal commitment to excellence and our ability to listen, involve and harness the experience and skills of both parties to arrive at the best possible solutions for our clients. Learn more about Third Eye at: http://www.thirdeyemanagement.com/.

